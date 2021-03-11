Kalos Management Inc. Sells 3,047 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $396.01. 55,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

