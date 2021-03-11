Kalos Management Inc. Sells 3,393 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 405,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,201,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

