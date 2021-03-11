Kalos Management Inc. Sells 6,585 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. M.D.C. accounts for 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 216,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $8,199,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.85. 4,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

