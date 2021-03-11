Kalos Management Inc. Sells 8,254 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 926,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,234,000 after acquiring an additional 131,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 61,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

