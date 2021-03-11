Kalos Management Inc. Sells 9,550 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 2.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 6,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.