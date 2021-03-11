Kalos Management Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innoviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 332.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 274.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 8,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,088. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

