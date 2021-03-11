Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91,798 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 4.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.75% of Kansas City Southern worth $138,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $215.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,552. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.