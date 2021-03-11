KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAOOY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,839. KAO has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

