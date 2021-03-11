Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 1,808,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,520,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £6.61 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.26.

Katoro Gold Company Profile (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc primarily engages in the gold and nickel exploration activities. It has an option agreement to acquire 35% interest in the Haneti nickel project in central Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Energy PLC.

