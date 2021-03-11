Kava.io Price Hits $4.05 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $237.08 million and approximately $49.70 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00007202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00270846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.83 or 0.02421250 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 117,952,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.