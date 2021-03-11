Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
