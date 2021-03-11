Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 236.5% in February

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 236.5% from the February 11th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.
Several research firms have issued reports on KZIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.
