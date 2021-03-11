KBC Group NV Acquires 20,127 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 225.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.