KBC Group NV Acquires 2,499 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 109.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $123,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.31 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

