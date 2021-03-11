KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

