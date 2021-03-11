KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 400.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

