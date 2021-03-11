KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 192.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

