KBC Group NV Buys 2,758 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

