KBC Group NV Buys 4,545 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $224,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,920,606.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $345,904.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,638 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

