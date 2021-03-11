KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,701 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 249,687 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

