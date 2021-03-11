KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.30. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

