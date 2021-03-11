KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

