KBC Group NV Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

