KBC Group NV Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,904 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,918. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

