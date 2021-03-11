KBC Group NV Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,038 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA raised their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Weibo stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

