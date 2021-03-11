KBC Group NV Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

KBC Group NV increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

CNP stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

