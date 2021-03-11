KBC Group NV Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $167.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

