KBC Group NV Has $1.68 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 247.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dynatrace by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 107,535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.76.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,780 shares of company stock worth $7,940,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

