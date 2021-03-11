KBC Group NV Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.25.

BGNE stock opened at $313.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.32.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

