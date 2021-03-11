KBC Group NV Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

