KBC Group NV Increases Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.67% of Pure Cycle worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $305.51 million, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.