KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 248.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medifast by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MED opened at $245.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.91. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

