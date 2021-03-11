KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

KBC Group NV grew its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in B&G Foods by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in B&G Foods by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

