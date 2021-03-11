KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 277.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

FTI opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

