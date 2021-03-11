KBC Group NV Invests $1.19 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.16.

Shares of SNOW opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

