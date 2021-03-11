KBC Group NV Invests $1.44 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Generac by 79.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Generac by 73.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $620,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.85.

Shares of GNRC opened at $309.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.