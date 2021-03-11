KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 29,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $50,878,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $139.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

