KBC Group NV Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $280.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.57 and a 200-day moving average of $272.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

