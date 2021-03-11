KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

