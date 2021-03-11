KBC Group NV Purchases 3,817 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

