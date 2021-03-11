KBC Group NV Purchases 4,380 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,731.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 3,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 128,638 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 1,397.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.12. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

