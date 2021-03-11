KBC Group NV Purchases 6,195 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 800.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $138.85. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.35 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

