KBC Group NV Purchases 6,195 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 800.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $138.85. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.35 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
