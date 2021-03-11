KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.