KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $118.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

