KBC Group NV Sells 1,361 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Nordson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,339,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

