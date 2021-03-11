KBC Group NV Sells 40,020 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $4,769,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 304,593 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

OXY stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

