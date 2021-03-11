KBC Group NV Sells 4,438 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

