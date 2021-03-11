KBC Group NV Sells 600,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.