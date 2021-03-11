KBC Group NV Sells 8,012 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.