KBC Group NV Takes $1.11 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVNA opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.62, for a total transaction of $387,081.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total transaction of $9,892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,509 shares of company stock valued at $236,058,481. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Truist began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

